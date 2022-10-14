Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys 17,402 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

