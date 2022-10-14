Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys 17,290 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 32,612 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 595,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 102.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

