Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

