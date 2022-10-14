Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 431 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.86 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,435,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

