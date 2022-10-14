Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EngageSmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -982.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $35.94.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Stories
