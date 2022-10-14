Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -982.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,408,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EngageSmart by 51.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter worth about $568,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.