Insider Selling: MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Insider Sells 73,256 Shares of Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD – Get Rating) insider Robert Ryan sold 73,256 shares of MACA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$78,750.20 ($55,070.07).

MACA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00.

MACA Company Profile

MACA Limited engages in the contract mining, civil and infrastructure, and structural, mechanical, and piping businesses in Australia and Cambodia. It offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

