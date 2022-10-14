Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $225,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,161.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.