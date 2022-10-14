Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $225,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,161.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NKLA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
