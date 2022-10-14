Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 1,380 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
