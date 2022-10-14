Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 1,380 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

