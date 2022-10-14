Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $8.27 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

