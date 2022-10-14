Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $8.27 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.