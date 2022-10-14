Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,451 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3,592.3% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

