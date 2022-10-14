Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 14,343 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,466,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,991,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

TOI stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $114,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

