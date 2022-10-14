Insider Selling: WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73.

John Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, John Kim sold 50,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, John Kim sold 50,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$2.84 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

