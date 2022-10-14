Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 22,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 276,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

