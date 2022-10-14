iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.57

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

