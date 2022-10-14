iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average is $232.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

