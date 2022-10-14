IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.80

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.80 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 591955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

About IWG

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,522,474.63).

(Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.