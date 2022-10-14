Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

