Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 4.4 %

VREX stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

