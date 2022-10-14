Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 137,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

