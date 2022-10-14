JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,829,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $16,506,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

