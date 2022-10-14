JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

