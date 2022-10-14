JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.