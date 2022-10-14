JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

