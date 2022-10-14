JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,876 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,506,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.