JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 69,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

