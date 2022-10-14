Katherine Haar Sells 10,044 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Haar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,223,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 155,396 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

