KBC Group NV Acquires 135 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $199.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.