KBC Group NV Acquires 9,043 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,373 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 661,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Insider Activity

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

