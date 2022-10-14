KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

