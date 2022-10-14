KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 25,073 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,073 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,691 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.