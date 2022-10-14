KBC Group NV Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $16,230,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4 %

AN stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

