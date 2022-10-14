KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $21.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

