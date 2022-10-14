KBC Group NV Buys 1,138 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

