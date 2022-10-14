KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 16,389 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Roblox by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

