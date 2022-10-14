KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 31,697 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $777.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.06.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

