KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,088,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

