KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 87,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 4.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $74.62 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

