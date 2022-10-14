KBC Group NV Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,821,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.