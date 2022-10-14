KBC Group NV Has $362,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 4.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

