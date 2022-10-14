KBC Group NV Has $373,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

