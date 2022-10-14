KBC Group NV Has $435,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,263 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delek US were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Delek US Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.