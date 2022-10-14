KBC Group NV Has $451,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 16.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $2,951,235. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

