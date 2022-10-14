KBC Group NV Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in InterDigital by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.