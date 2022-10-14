KBC Group NV Has $465,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.