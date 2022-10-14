KBC Group NV Has $482,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcosa Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.