KBC Group NV Has $521,000 Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

