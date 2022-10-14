KBC Group NV Has $558,000 Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vimeo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vimeo by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

