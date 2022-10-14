KBC Group NV Has $582,000 Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equitable by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 557,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.