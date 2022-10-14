KBC Group NV Has $683,000 Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 836,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,959,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

