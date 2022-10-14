KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $178,319,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $77,785,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.35 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.